Head Coach Gino DiMare answered questions from the media in the dugout of Mark Light Stadium ahead of the final regular season series against No. 16 Duke.

He starts by praising the team by saying that the No.11 Miami Hurricanes are "playing their best baseball right now." Players have been "stepping up" despite injuries to starting pitcher Karson Ligon and outfielder Lorenzo Carrier. Both players are questionable to play this weekend.

Key Points

DiMare mentions that pitcher Alejandro Rosario could be in the bullpen or a starter and that the coaches are looking into both scenarios. He also mentions that he has not named a starter after game one of the Duke series and who starts the next two outings will depend on how game one unfolds. Gage Ziehl is set to start game one against the Blue Devils.

DiMare mentioned that he will test Ligon's arm on Friday to see if he can pitch. Ligon has been out for several weeks with inflammation in his throwing arm. If testing Ligon's arm in a simulated game (30 pitches) on Friday does not go well, DiMare said there is a chance that he will not play for the rest of the year. Ligon is arguably Miami's best active starting pitcher on the roster.

DiMare mentions that Jacoby Long and Dario Gomez are the Hurricanes' two best outfielders and that is the reason why they are inserted late in games.

On how the team has six players with over nine home runs:

"We have hit a lot of home runs this year, I would have never guessed that. Although we do have a lot of guys with power. We would have hit a lot more if Zo [Lorenzo Carrier] was in the lineup all year long. Great coaching on my part for not having him in the lineup for most of the season, because he's got as much power as anyone on our team, he just hasn't had a lot of at-bats. And the ballpark is suited for us. Josh [White] has told me that 50 percent of all of our runs scored this year have been by the home run. Most of our games are played here although we have hit quite a few home runs on the road too."

On the significance of winning the upcoming series against Duke:

"It's big from a standpoint that we want to keep playing good baseball. I want them to know that if we win our side of the division, we'll get to be the number two seed, even if Clemson is ahead of us. They need to know how all of this works because it is a little tricky how we do our pool play, so to speak, conference tournament is different than most. If we're the top seed, I just got an email last night on the bus ride back from FIU, so did Virginia and so did Duke and it was the same question: If you guys win the Coastal, which day do you want to have off? It basically shows you, if you want this day off, then these are the days you are going to play, and you are setting it up for your pitching basically and for us that's a big thing because how our pitching has had to go this year. It's big from that standpoint. Really Virginia would be control of it because if they sweep their automatically going to be the Coastal Division Champions. They are tied but they got the tiebreaker with the sweep on us. I just want to play good baseball. I felt like we played arguably our best series in a really pressure time last year. This series against Notre Dame last year, and we beat them and we faltered after that and Notre Dame went on to go to the world series. You can't put all of it into this weekend, I just want to make sure we are playing good baseball."

On the ability to score runs late in games:

"Last night we played FIU and the score was 6-3 after five innings. We scored 11 runs after that, sixth inning on. That's what can happen when you have power. You get runs in bursts. You can get a lot of them quickly. They actually hit three home runs last night, they're all solo shots. It seems like a lot of our home runs have come with a lot of guys on base. Dom Pitelli I think has hit four career grand slams now. Two against this team that we are playing this weekend, but I don't want to tell Dom that, but he's hit two this year. We've had some big home runs in big situations with guys on base, so we've scored a lot of runs in bursts, that's important. I think our pitchers and our entire team knows we have confidence to be able to that at any time."





