ELITE SIZE - At 6’1" 225 he is a punishing back to have to try to tackle all game long. Fletcher Runs behind his pads and will be square for any and all contact which leads to running defenders right over.

SWIFTNESS - He is a big back but Fletcher's perfect long stride allows him to eat up yards in a hurry. Has made plenty of defenders fall to the ground with his moves. Can make you miss or run over you which leaves defenders in a bind.

VERSATILITY - Most fans might not know but Fletcher has excellent hands. You will see in the film above how often American Heritage utilized him in the vertical passing game via wheel routes.

PRODUCTION - Playing at local powerhouse Heritage, there were not many more productive backs in the country. According to Max Preps stats, Fletcher finished his career with 4,443 rushing yards & 49 rushing touchdowns along with 629 receiving yards with four TDs. All while facing the best competition in the country.