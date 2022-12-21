Elite Frame - Damari Brown is a well-built 6'2" 180-pound lockdown cornerback with long arms that you love on physical defensive backs as his length is well, especially when jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Physicality - He uses his size greatly in coverage by leaning on WRs and riding them to into the sideline leaving QBs no room to put the ball. Not just physical in coverage he has proven to be a factor in the running game on the edge for American Heritage while also making WRs pay on short routes in front of him.

Big-time player in big-time games - Whether it's Chaminade/IMG/Los Alamitos or St. Thomas Aquinas, anytime he's played elite competition he has risen to the occasion & locked down D1 WRs consistently.

Ball Skills - Brown has good hands as he has comes down with several interceptions over his career at American Heritage with some being 50/50 balls.

Patience - Many bigger cornerbacks reach to try and dominate the line of scrimmage, but he has great feet which allow him to let the WR make his initial move and then bodies him up!

No Panic - When the ball is in the air most DBs are in panic mode. Brown keeps calm trusting his technique reading his keys for when to turn around and make a play for the football.

Man Coverage - Brown's strong suit is jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and locating the football when its in the air.