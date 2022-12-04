ELITE Frame - Coming in at 6'5" and 295 pounds, he is an SEC interior body type. He will continue to add good weight as his long frame can hold it.

First Step Quickness- For a Defensive Linemen his size, one could assume that he only wins with power (spoiler he does that too), but Horton has a unique get off being able to slash through gaps to destroy ball carriers.

Play Strength - What's the point of being so big if you cannot assert dominance inside? Thankfully we don't have to worry about this with Horton as he continuously displays the ability to bully offensive linemen with his bull rush & push-pull technique.

Potential - Through the ROOF! There is a reason why we had to beat out Georgia head-to-head for this flip. His special blend of size & athleticism will allow him to be more than just a double-team eater in the run game, but an interior pass rusher as well.