The versatile Rueben Bain at 6'3" and 253 pounds and will play up and down the Line. You will not find many players more productive across the country.

EXPLOSIVENESS - Elite pass rushers come in all shapes and sizes, however, one thing in common is always the ELITE first step off the line of scrimmage. Tremendous fire off the football when lined up inside/out. When lined up wide he can blow past tackles with a great bend or beat a guard to the gap for inside penetration.

VERSATILITY - Will not need to come off the field as we rotate Even/Odd defensive fronts. Equal production and explosive game-wrecking ability in any spot on the defensive line. Very similar body type and game comparison to current cane Akheem Mesidor (6'3," 280). A productive edge on the outside who can make game-changing plays regardless of where he is lined up.

PRODUCTION - According to Max Preps' career stats, he's accounted for 145 Total tackles, 92 Tackles for loss, and 57 sacks. Bain played big-time games throughout his Miami Central Career & his production seems to rise in these moments.

Bain DOMINATED vs Nationally Ranked powerhouse IMG Academy recording 3 sacks while living in the backfield.

MOTOR - Relentless in his pursuit of the ball all game long. Multiple plays on tape beating skilled position players to the ball.