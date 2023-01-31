Miami has struggled to bring in true linebackers with size and speed recently, often converting high school safeties to the second level.

We have finally put those methods behind us in this 23' class with the help of a true SEC-type build in Bobby Washington Jr. at 6'3" and 215 pounds with 4.5 speed.

Toughness & Physicality - Canes fans and the coaching the staff needs to get tougher and raise the level of physicality in 2023 and beyond. Bobby is known for being one of the top enforcers on the high school level consistently blowing up ball carriers every time his pads meet theirs. Not only will these big hits provide sparks on gameday but set the tone for the room.

Elite Athlete - NFL-type talent runs in the Washington family. It's hard to find 6'3" jumbo athletes that move as well as Bobby does as he can flow from sideline to sideline with the best of them.

True Football Player - One of the most critical parts to analyze is determining if an athlete is a football player or a talented kid just playing football. Bobby is a football player accepting whatever role is given to him and puts forth 100 percent effort. Whether it's running down on special teams, lighting kids up on top of his duties at LB, or creating pressure on the edge, Washington can do it all.

Pass Rush Ability - With his insane athleticism and ability to fly off the ball, Washington brings the versatility to be a stand-up edge rusher in spurts at the college level. He has an impressive first step and incredible closing speed.