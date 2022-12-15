Canes land their second five-star offensive tackle this class and send a CLEAR message to the college football world that MIAMI is coming to recruit with the big boys.

ELITE FRAME - Coming in at 6'5" and 300+ pounds out of high school, this is a prototypical NFL-type body for our strength & conditioning staff to develop. In years past we needed to put weight on young linemen quickly to play, but Pancake Honcho comes with a body ready to challenge for snaps.

TOUGHNESS - He did not get the nickname "Pancake Honcho" for just being a big player. He plays with a certain style of tenacity every snap that usually ends up with him pancaking a helpless defender.

QUICKNESS - There is only a handful of 5-star offensive linemen in every class because it's rare to find guys with size/body type & feet. Pancake has shown the ability to move whether that's pulling as a lead block or kick sliding back in pass protection.



