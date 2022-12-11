ELITE SPEED - It is no secret that Miami intends to get faster players on its roster, however, this is GAME BREAKING SPEED. Clocking in at 10:4 100 M dash, his long speed showed itself vs top competition scoring a run 40+ yards vs a vaunted Miami Central defense as well as taking the 1st play from scrimmage 75 yards to the house vs the Chaminade. Both opposing teams ranked in the top five nationally. Does not matter what level of defense he is facing if he gets the ball in space, DON'T BLINK.

Twitchy - Most straight-line track speed guys do not have this twitch. The way "CJ" is able to stop/start on a dime is next-level ability. His lateral quickness combined with his unmatched acceleration makes him the ultimate lightning bolt with the ball in his hands.

Versatility - For most of his HS career, he has got it done as a wide receiver lining up in the slot showing the ability to run smooth routes & create separation. His great hands show themselves out of the backfield, and his speed in one-on-one situations against linebackers and safeties is a game-changer.

Toughness - While it is clear CJ is a speed back it leads defenders to underestimate how tough/hard he runs. Will put his foot on the ground and run right through defenders with high speed on impact.