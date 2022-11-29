Massive flip from the current number two team in the country while coming off of a 5-7 season.

ELITE FRAME - Listed at 6'8" and 225 pounds with extremely long arms. He has an incredible wingspan at seven feet, and that length has served him well in batting down passes at the line of scrimmage.

EFFORT - With his limited tape, he does not show great technique as he is new to the sport. He does display a great motor getting plenty of action by chasing QBs down.

POTENTIAL - While some will point out his lack of football experience as a downside. I myself look at it as a plus as he does not have bad habits to break and is eager to learn to put in the WORK. I love the idea of Coach Jason Taylor & Coach Rod Wright molding him in their ideal image making sure that his foundation starts with just great habits instilled by our Hall of Famer.

ATHLETISM - Coming to the states via Ghana to play basketball tells much about his footwork and hand-eye coordination to pair with his elite size.