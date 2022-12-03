Marcellius Pulliam has an SEC-type body as a middle linebacker at 6’3" and 225 pounds and is a true downhill linebacker out of Georgia.

ELITE FRAME - 6’3 with plenty of good weight to be put on. The days of recruiting undersized Linebackers or converting safety to the position are over. True Mike LB size & attitude.

ATTITUDE - Some would say he has that “dawg in him” by looking at his tape. It is pedal to the medal. Every snap he is coming with bad INTENTIONS.

BIG HITTER - pairing him with Bobby Washington gives the Canes two more physical LBs. Wide Receivers will want to look out for Pulliam coming across the middle instead of focusing on the play at hand. Anytime we can go to the peach state to pull a downhill physical player is a win for this staff.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal is continuing to build this team with players who share his core values of PHYSICALITY & TOUGHNESS.