Canes get their high-upside quarterback to commit in Judd Anderson out of Gray, Georgia. In his first year operating a spread offense (transitioning from Wing T) he completed 56% of his passes for 1,776 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

At first glance the TD-INT ratio will catch your eye, however, this was his first season having to read coverages and most of the interceptions were early and he began to pick up defenses over the course of his junior Season.

Most players make the most significant jump from their junior to senior year, and Miami and several other D-1 programs wanted to lock Anderson in before he became a known commodity as you cannot teach his tools.

Frame

It goes without saying that the most attractive trait of Judd is his unicorn frame. At 6'7" and 225 pounds, there is much potential for his body to fill out once he's in a college weight room.

Athleticism

He will not blow you away with his 40-yard dash times but he shows he is an athlete when the plays break down. Those long strides cover much ground when he takes off to run. Andeson is a big powerful runner who will be much for a defensive back to tackle one-on-one.

Pocket Manipulation

This is my favorite trait on tape to this point in Anderson's career as he continued to climb the pocket to deliver strikes. His natural ability to throw on the run compliments his pure passing abilities - it may be his best trait to this point.

Impressive Arm

Some throws look to come up short so you would assume he is lacking arm strength, however, those attribute more to timing in a new spread offense as some of those balls travel 50 yards in the air and just needed to be thrown sooner. He makes several NFL throws on tape when throwing 40 yards wide from a hash to the opposite sideline with VELOCITY even while under pressure.