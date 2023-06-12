The Miami Hurricanes add a three-star linebacker Cameron Pruitt out of Alabama to the 2024 class.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal has been adamant about upgrading the physicality of players on the roster and Pruitt at 6'3" and 195 pounds, is known for his big striking ability as well as his play speed. The addition of Pruitt and Vincent Shavers plans on upgrading the speed of the LB room.

Frame

At his size, ahead of his senior year, he possesses the ideal frame for a modern linebacker. His length and speed on the second level are imperative to compete against new age-spread offenses.

Physicality

Tape is littered with big hits whether on defense or running down on special teams. When Pruitt lines up a target it's LIGHTS OUT.

Athleticism

Great athlete for the position who can line up in numerous spots and still show range.

Versatility

Blessed with tremendous get-off, He is a weapon off the edge rushing the passer or blowing up run plays before they have a chance to get started. He flashes the ability to cover in space in man or zone.