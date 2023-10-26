The Miami Hurricanes have been one of the best-run defenses in the nation despite running a 4-2-5, which sacrifices a linebacker in favor of a nickel cornerback.

There has not been a drop-off because the Miami corners have excelled this year at making tackles in space. Despite the starting trio of Daryl Porter Jr., Te'Cory Couch, and Jaden Davis being 5'10" and all under 185 pounds, they have shined in making one-on-one tackles in space.

Davis had a textbook tackle during the Texas A&M game, putting his helmet on the football to pop it out for the massive turnover. Not only do they make good tackles, but when they make them, throughout the video above, you will see that most of these excellent tackles come on 3rd down, which forces either a punt or a field goal attempt.

The ability to tackle from the cornerback room has opened up the defense for Coordinator Lance Guidry as he can mix and match with his front six because he knows on the backend, they will not only cover well but come up to make critical tackles.

One of the biggest concerns about playing man coverage is that if you don't make the tackle, it can turn into a huge play; fortunately for this group, they have consistently brought ball carriers to the ground either for big plays or to live to fight another down.