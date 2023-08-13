The Miami Hurricanes added another blue-chip defensive lineman to its 2024 class when four-star Elias Rudolph flipped his commitment from Michigan to join D-Line Coach Jason Taylor and company.

With his size and elite burst, he has a sky-high ceiling that Miami coaches will be anxious to mold.

Frame

At 6'4" and 210 pounds before his senior year, he should arrive at UM in the 220 range, a frame that can add good muscle. Rudolph has excellent length and long arms.

Explosiveness

Rudolph is winning with the first step; he possesses elite juice and can maintain his speed while bending.

Toughness

Rudolph attacks blockers on tape and will fight to contain the edge.

Potential

It's no secret that our Hall of Fame defensive line coach was a tall and slim pass rusher; Rudolph has all the tools to emulate Taylor's techniques.