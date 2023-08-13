Video: Film Review - Miami DE Commit Elias Rudolph
The Miami Hurricanes added another blue-chip defensive lineman to its 2024 class when four-star Elias Rudolph flipped his commitment from Michigan to join D-Line Coach Jason Taylor and company.
With his size and elite burst, he has a sky-high ceiling that Miami coaches will be anxious to mold.
Frame
At 6'4" and 210 pounds before his senior year, he should arrive at UM in the 220 range, a frame that can add good muscle. Rudolph has excellent length and long arms.
Explosiveness
Rudolph is winning with the first step; he possesses elite juice and can maintain his speed while bending.
Toughness
Rudolph attacks blockers on tape and will fight to contain the edge.
Potential
It's no secret that our Hall of Fame defensive line coach was a tall and slim pass rusher; Rudolph has all the tools to emulate Taylor's techniques.
