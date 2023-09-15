The Miami Hurricanes received a big-time commitment in five-star Defensive Linemen Armondo Blount. The 2025 from local powerhouse Miami Central chose Miami over rival Florida State and others. He has incredible versatility as a stand-up edge rusher who can put his hand down and play inside.

Frame

At 6’3" and 253 pounds, he fits as the ideal strong-side defensive end, as he can play the run and dominantly rush the passer.

Short Area Quickness

An elite trait for a defensive lineman, as he consistently can make plays within the tackle box while extending to the sideline.

Strength

He can quickly push offensive linemen back; paired with his quick hands, he can disengage from anyone.

Toughness

Blount will blow up blockers to get to the ball carrier; he is not a finesse player and is coming to punish the opposition.