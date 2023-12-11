The Miami Hurricanes continue adding to their impressive defensive linemen class after completing the flip of Four-Star Kendall Jackson out of their backyard in Gainesville.

The 6'4" 260-pounder's ability to play with strength and versatility to play even or odd fronts is key to the vision of the defensive line's future.





Frame

Incredible clay to work with here for Miami. Already with long arms, he can rely on them to disengage from blockers in the run and passing game. He will put on weight but shows the fluid movement needed to remain a tweener on the next level.





Play Strength

All of the defensive linemen commitments possess this trait. Canes fans saw a true freshman in Rueben Bain toss offensive linemen around, and Head Coach Mario Cristobal continues to look for this trait on the trail.





Versatility

He can impact the running and passing game from the inside or out on the edge. Great knack for inside/outside stunts and can beat linemen with speed, hand moves, or just sheer power on a bull rush. When playing inside, he can shoot and slip past guards to knife in for sacks. On the edge, besides his impressive 12.5 sacks, he continued to make plays from the backside, showcasing his range.





Motor

The young man doesn't stop. Plenty of double teams on tape with a running back in pass protection to chip, but Jackson keeps working to chase quarterbacks down.