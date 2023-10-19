The Miami Hurricanes add an EXPLOSIVE edge rusher in Booker Pickett Jr. out of Tampa. The 6’3," 210-pounder will need to add some weight but will remind fans of our defensive line coach, Jason Taylor.

The production is unmatched as he has recorded 70 sacks in high school mid-way through his senior season.

Explosive First Step

His explosiveness is an elite tool for any pass rusher; however, Pickett has this in spades. He shoots off the ball, giving offensive linemen little to no chance to get a firm grip on him.

Play in space

The type of edge rusher who can drop in the flat or blitz as a stand-up edge.

Production

You cannot argue with his elite production. Anyone who can reach 70 sacks while playing good competition is a freak.

Potential

Pickett has one of the highest ceilings in the 2024 class; if he can successfully put on enough weight, we can be looking at a player who will shake Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand at the NFL Draft within a few years.