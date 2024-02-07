The Miami Hurricanes have landed a massive offensive tackle in Lamar Williams via Havana, FL.

The four-star 2025 Rivals recruit checks in at a verified 6'7" and 280 pounds, which continues the size overhaul at the position. He showcases all the tools to mold on film, including quick feet and getting out in front of plays.

Frame

You can't teach 6'7." Williams can match up with bull rushers but also has the length to stab pass rushers, which is invaluable on the outside. With his body being re-shaped in the strength and conditioning program, the sky is the limit for his frame.

Quick Feet

Several times on tape, he was able to beat second-level defenders off the snap and seal the pocket. He excels on the move and was used as a puller with high efficiency.

Potential

Sky high. Coach Alex Mirabal has earned more than enough respect for scouting and developing linemen. Williams possesses the height, the shoulders to put on good weight, quick and agile feet, and, lastly, a nasty attitude. These are all attributes that Miami will look to develop further on Greentree.