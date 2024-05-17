The Canes snatch another lineman with plenty of upside from the North Florida/Jacksonville area, with Takaylen Muex via Neptune Beach, FL, committing to Miami.

The 6'4" 340-pounder projects as an interior guard with a body type similar to current Miami Hurricane Anez Cooper. Muex could reshape his body while at Miami to become a monster on the line.

I believe this is a clear upgrade in the class for developmental offensive linemen. The Canes recently parted ways with former commit Lamar Williams, who struggled to move.

Muex plays aggressively on tape, and there won't be a moment on film where his legs aren't driving his opponents.





Frame

The staff has been here for three years now, and you can see projects like Cooper, where he entirely transformed his body. This leads to hope for a similar trajectory with Muex where the strength staff can maximize his physical abilities and the offensive line coaches can pull it all together, improving his technique.





Strength

His play strength is notable on tape. He can knock defenders back and drive them 10+ yards. This ability should be projected to be a weapon vs. bigger defensive tackles.





Potential

While the offensive line has improved greatly since 2022, several key components, like Matt Lee and Javion Cohen, leave an opportunity for others to be developed.

It is of the utmost importance that the Canes continue to stack high-upside linemen to develop behind-stop-gap starters and recruit linemen who project to the NFL so Muex could be the next up.