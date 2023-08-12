The Hurricanes grab their quarterback of the future in the 2025 signal caller via Milton GA.

The four-star continuously puts INCREDIBLE accuracy on display. He flashes the ability to be an effective zone-read runner & excels at attacking the weaknesses of the defense

Frame

At 6’2" and 205 pounds going into his junior year, he has plenty of time to grow.

Accuracy

He has by far the most accurate passer I have reviewed for a Miami commit. Incredible ball placement on fade balls to the outside shoulder and displaying PINPOINT precision while on the move.

Athleticism

Nickel will not wow you running in a straight line however, he uses his feet well in the pocket & his game has a high upside with the ability to change the launch point without losing his accuracy.

Timing

I cannot remember the last elite passer who committed to Miami before their junior season. The early pledge will allow time to build an elite supporting cast around him as the heart and soul of the 25 class.