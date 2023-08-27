The Hurricanes made a statement on national television with the five-star Safety’s commitment. The versatile DB via Chaminade Madonna chess piece can play over the top or excel at the second level. It was a massive recruiting win for Miami over Florida State and Michigan to keep a player of his caliber at home.

Frame

At 6’1" and 195 pounds, he possesses the ideal frame for multiple roles on defense.

Versatility

Patterson made impact plays over the top while thriving closer to the line of scrimmage. He is excellent in man coverage at the second level and does a great job reading the QB’s eyes in the zone. The Chaminade product has also gotten it done as a weakside LB and nickel corner.

Open Field Tackling

One of the most significant question marks every year for a Miami defense is tackling in space. Patterson is an ELITE open-field tackler who consistently gets players to the ground.

Special Teams Ace

His tape is littered with big hits on coverage units while making several block punts and Field goal attempts every season.

Athleticism

He is an ELITE athlete who can show his range going from sideline to sideline.