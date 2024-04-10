The Hurricanes continue to take blue-chip talent from the Midwest with the commitment of Tight End Luka Gilbert.

The four-star is a physical specimen at 6'7" and 240 pounds ahead of his senior year of high school. He dominates in the running game and has flashes great ball skills in the passing game.

Given the success of true sophomore Miami tight end Riley Williams, who is also 6'7", playing immediately as a freshman and impacting the running game/quick screen game, we could project a similar path for Gilbert.

While he might not be the flashiest player, this recent national championship game has shown that rings can be won when teams dominate at the line of scrimmage.





Frame

No other word comes to mind than unicorn, he is a power forward playing the TE position. You cannot teach that size, which allows him to dominate in the trenches or stretch out for balls in the red zone.





Tenacity

He plays the game the right way: angry and physical, he finishes every block. On tape, he's seen blocking 40 yards downfield to help his teammates score, giving Canes fans a taste of old-school Miami football.





Versatility

While he did not light up the stat sheet as a junior, he impressed as a blocker as an inline TE, H- back in the slot, and lined up as a true running back in the backfield. He showed the movement and skills he needed anywhere he lined up.





Upside

While I believe he will enroll at Miami and be physically ready to compete at the line of scrimmage, his long frame and surprisingly good ball skills make his ceiling sky-high.

He consistently catches the ball away from his body, showing natural hands despite limited targets. It was an awe-inspiring play where he ran down the sideline but could slow down and catch a ball inches off the turf, which is most impressive due to his height.