The Miami Hurricanes have secured a commitment from an FCS All-American, Reese Poffenbarger, via Albany. After starting his career at Old Dominion, he transferred to Albany, where he starred for two seasons.

Poffenbarger passed for 3,614 yards with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this past season. It is important to note that he had 27 on-target throws dropped this past season, which has affected his completion percentage.

He is a former player of the year in Maryland and was a first-team all-state senior in high school.

Arm Strength

The football seems to top out at 52-54 yards, which is manageable but worrisome when adjusting to the Power 5 level. I believe his mechanics can be developed further under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, as it seems he does not consistently step into his throws, and the difference is notable.

Accurate Downfield Passer

Despite the lack of elite arm strength, Poffenbarger is one of the best deep ball passers in the country. He has a rapid, quick release and consistently puts the ball out early with air for his receivers to run under.

"It Factor"

All over his film are plays where he extends and makes magic downfeld. He is extremely accurate on the move and makes off-platform throws look EASY. He has excellent mobility but usually looks downfield instead of taking off with his legs.

Mobility

A two-way star, he is a proficient basketball player; you are not getting a statue in the pocket. He can move around the pocket and impact the game as a runner. Multiple times on film, if a defensive end crashes in the run game, he can pull it and take the yards.

Production

Poffenbarger brings two years of experience into camp alongside his eye-popping production. Poffenbarger has passed for 6,613 yards in his career with 60 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.