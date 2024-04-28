The Miami Hurricanes made a statement to the rest of college football with Damien Martinez's commitment.

Make no mistake: Martinez, who rushed for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns while at Oregon State, was one of the highest-rated players in the portal regardless of window entry. This type of commitment showcases the “all-in” mentality now that Cam Ward is in the fold.





Overview

Martinez is 6-foot, 230-plus pounds, with an impressive nose for the goal line. He navigates traffic well and sets up defenders' leverage for cutbacks. He has a very patient running style, consistently pressing the line of scrimmage before making his effective jump cut with no wasted motion as Martinez gets upfield in a hurry. He is among the hardest players to get on the ground due to his sheer size and surprising wiggle on the second and third levels.





Size

Martinez possesses the size of a genuine bell cow in the backfield who can wear defenses down throughout a game. His aggressive running style perfectly fits his frame.





Elusiveness

You usually see his size and believe he is just a power back; however, Martinez displays excellent moves in the open field. He has a talent for setting up incoming Safeties' leverage so he can stick his foot in the ground and run past them. He also makes very natural cutbacks and spin moves in traffic.





Vision

He correctly chooses the best hole and allows the offense to always stay ahead of the chains. He presses the line of scrimmage, and once he makes his cut, he is focused on getting north.





Production

Throughout his career at OSU, Martinez has showcased that he is one of the top proven players in his position in the country. Having rushed for 2,167 yards and 16 TDs.