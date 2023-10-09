The Miami Hurricanes have completed a flip from Georgia for Ny Carr, an electric wide receiver from the Peach State. The elite speedster is a top-40 recruit and brings plenty of production, as he has recorded over 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns before the end of his senior year.

He is a six-foot-170-pound athlete with the perfect frame to move around in the slot and as an outside WR.

BLAZING SPEED

Speed kills, and Carr is one of the fastest players in the country. The four-star can accelerate to full speed within a few steps. He routinely outruns the angles of defenders and is a cheat code when going vertical.

SUDDENNESS

It's one thing to have elite speed but it is another how you use it. Carr's ability to suddenly explode, whether at the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route, makes it easy for him to create separation.

Ball Skills

catching the ball when running ten yards behind everyone is expected; however, the tape continued to show his ability to adjust to underthrown balls on back shoulder/sideline passes. Makes one-handed catches with ease.

Versatility

He can be a matchup nightmare in the slot going against safties and big nickel cornerbacks. He can change the way a defense defends on the outside as there is no way safety help can keep up with Carr.