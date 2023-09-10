The Miami Hurricanes explosive passing attack shown vs. Texas A&M and the performance is already paying off with a four-star receiver commitment.

The West Palm Beach star has a high upside as a vertical threat in this offense, with an explosion to spare.

Frame

At 6’2" and 181 pounds, he is built like your prototypical outside threat. Long arms help high point the ball or help when boxing out a defender to catch it away from his body.

Explosion

Please make no mistake about it: Charles is here to go deep. His impressive speed allows him to eat up the cushion on the outside quickly.

Playmaker

It is one thing to be a deep threat; however, Charles possesses run-after-the-catch ability. His explosion and vision with the ball in his hands make him a danger to touch pay-dirt every time he gets it.

Catch Radius

His insane arm length and explosive hops make him the IDEAL red-zone fade target.