Video: Film Review - Miami passing game is an extension of running game
The Miami Hurricanes enjoyed a top-tier running game in September with a team average of 6.4 yards per carry.
While teams usually begin to stack the box, Miami has continued to throw quick screens to the perimeter efficiently. These almost guaranteed completions are extended handoffs that allow the Hurricanes to attack the more favorable numbers of the defense.
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson has done an excellent job calling these timely quick screens, but the offensive line getting ahead on these plays is making all the difference, alongside perfect perimeter blocking from the TE/WR room.
As we quickly get this ball to Jacolby George on the outside, you can see the wide receiver room step up as Xavier Restrepo seals the cornerback for the touchdown.
This time, it's a screen to the slot. The TE and LT Jalen Rivers did an excellent job getting out in front.
Excellent block from "X" again while Matt Lee executed the kick-out block, and Cohen was ready to lead the convoy.
On the screen to Robby Washington, you can see freshman Riley Williams and Mathew Mccoy get out in front to create the lane.
Both times Miami ran this "Pop" pass vs. Temple, and the Hurricanes did so with our two tight ends leading the way.
In this last example, we have a screen for Ray Ray Joseph, that shows how the WR, TE, and OL rooms are getting out in front to block.
