The Miami Hurricanes enjoyed a top-tier running game in September with a team average of 6.4 yards per carry.

While teams usually begin to stack the box, Miami has continued to throw quick screens to the perimeter efficiently. These almost guaranteed completions are extended handoffs that allow the Hurricanes to attack the more favorable numbers of the defense.

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson has done an excellent job calling these timely quick screens, but the offensive line getting ahead on these plays is making all the difference, alongside perfect perimeter blocking from the TE/WR room.