Miami is targeting a dynamic trio for the 2025 class in five-star Armondo Blount, four-star Randy Adirika, and three-star Anthony Smith.

Blount and Smith transferred from Dillard High School to Miami Central and should continue to wreak havoc in their junior and senior years.

Miami is looking to land both talents with help from current Miami Hurricanes Nyjalik Kelly who is a former high school teammate of the duo.

Adirika has quick feet and hands and adds to a vaunted pass rush for the local Rockets.

All have tremendous strength and quickness at an early age and will continue to be one of the most sought-after groups in the country.