Five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount flipped his commitment from Florida State to Miami this week. His signing with the Hurricanes helped boost the 2024 recruiting class to fourth nationally.

After he made the announcement, he answered questions from reporters.

On initially committing to Miami, flipping to FSU, and ultimately flipping back to Miami during the recruitment process:

"It was fun. I appreciate all the coaches taking the time out to recruit me. I really appreciate every school."



On how much reclassifying affected his decision:

"The coaches from day one told me the class of '25 is the same for class of 24."

On what he is looking forward to once he gets to Miami:

"Just coming in and keeping my head down and work and start over. It's like starting high school over again. Just start over and work."

On when he realized that it was going to be Miami:

"I feel like Miami always been in my heart; it never left. Even though I flipped."

On joining the loaded 2024 recruiting class:

"We got some dogs coming in. All the dogs staying home. I'm very excited to play with my brothers and people I grew up playing with.

"They were a year older than me, so I would watch them play after we were playing my game, so like half of the kids, we all watched each other play."

On playing with Rueben Bain:

"I never got to play with him at Miami Central, so I'm looking forward to learning from him."

On his mentality going to Miami as a younger player:

"I just got to keep my head down and work as hard as I can."

On talks with the staff of playing early:

"Well, I'm coming in with a low mindset, just to work, and we'll go from there."

On what the coaches plan is for him:

"I just do whatever coach tells me. If coach tells me to play D-Tackle, I'll play D-Tackle. He tells me to play end, I'll play end."

On telling Florida State he was decommitting:

"It wasn't easy."

His message to Miami fans:

"We staying home baby."

Blount will be enrolling early at Miami in January.