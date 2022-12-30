LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Some of the nation's best high school football players will participate in the Under-Armour All-America Next Game in Orlando, FL.

One of the best in the nation on hand a the event's media day was five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. He shared his thoughts on Miami's recruiting class, Head Coach Mario Cristobal

"A fun-loving dude, I see why people commit to him. He's all about the players. He's going to care about you, he's going to respect you, he's going to respect your family, he's just going to love you and that's what you want in a coach. You want a coach to love you, appreciate you and do all that for you."

Harbor, Washington D.C. native, is looking to go into the medical field, run track, and prefers to be on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver or a tight end. He shares his thoughts on how Miami checks all of the boxes for him:

"It's Miami. They got a program there. They got great hospitals that I can intern at. So that part is already taken care of. And track, it's good weather. They are bringing in some good coaches. Great weather and good coaches and people to attract to Miami. There's a lot of fast people down there they can recruit in-state. Football, tight end, they had some strong people in the past. Now it's time to elevate their stuff."

Harbor is looking to be a two-sport athlete with football and track and is looking to go to medical school to become a surgeon.

Harbor could possibly visit Miami and is considering the Hurricanes along with Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, and South Carolina.