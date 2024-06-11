Video: Former Miami players at Legends Camp 2024
Former players Santana Moss, Lamar Thomas, Michael Irvin, Lamar Miller, Allen Hurns, and Lou Hedley were spotted at Legends Camp last Sunday.
The annual camp allows the Miami coaching staff to coach high school players in front of Miami Hurricanes legends.
Video Courtesy of Chris Fodde
