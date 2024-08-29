Miami commits Luke Nickel (QB #5 Milton) and Malachi Toney (WR #1 American Heritage) to make plenty of plays in the season opener for both teams.
Also featured is Miami recruiting target Byron Louis (RB #7 American Heritage), who is scheduled to make his commitment decision on September 21st. His finalists are Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Wisconsin.
Courtesy of Rivals videographer Ryan Rivera (@kiddryno_rivals)
Photo courtesy of Robson Lopes
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook