Published Aug 29, 2024
Video: Full game highlights of Milton (GA) vs. American Heritage (FL)
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Miami commits Luke Nickel (QB #5 Milton) and Malachi Toney (WR #1 American Heritage) to make plenty of plays in the season opener for both teams.

Also featured is Miami recruiting target Byron Louis (RB #7 American Heritage), who is scheduled to make his commitment decision on September 21st. His finalists are Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Courtesy of Rivals videographer Ryan Rivera (@kiddryno_rivals)

Photo courtesy of Robson Lopes

