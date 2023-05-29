Head Coach Gino DiMare talked to the media after the Coral Gables regional bracket was announced Monday. Miami will face Maine Friday at 7 PM EST at Mark Light Field. Louisiana and Texas will face off against each other Friday at 3 PM EST. Here are some of the best comments from his media availability on Monday.

Opening Statement:

"Very excited. We found out yesterday we are going to be a host. Of course today now we know who is coming here. Exciting time of the year. Proud of our guys the way we played down the stretch. I just heard Andrew Walt[ers] talking about how we're going into the regional with a little bit different mindset feeling as a team going into this regional than last year. We kind of limped into it a little bit. I think we're playing some of our best baseball right now. I like where our team's mindset is. I really think we could have won the ACC Championship, it's just unfortunate that we had to play four days in a row there. Playing Thursday, Friday set that up for that. We kind of just ran out of gas there. Certainly, we had guys not available to pitch in yesterday's game. If we did, I'd like our chances of winning it. Clemson was the hottest team in the country as everybody has said. We beat the number-one team in the country. We haven't lost many games after having the lead in the seventh inning so I liked our chances. But it is what it is. Disappointing. Our goal is to get to Omaha and win a national championship, but along the way, there are other goals, and we definitely had one of going into the ACC Tournament and playing well. I think we made an emphasis on that this year, cause we haven't, and our guys did, we played really, really well. Looking forward to opening up the regionals here. Coaches are gathering as much information as they can, certainly on Maine but the other schools as well. We got three other schools here, so we're excited."

On his reaction to the field announcement

"Yeah, I kind of already knew. It's not a surprise to me. I kind of heard. Coaches sometimes find out beforehand. I don't know too much about the teams, I can't tell you much on that end. Whoever's coming here your excited, now got to start looking at matchups and what teams strengths and weaknesses and what they do and hopefully our strengths match up well to them. But at the end of the day, playing good baseball, playing baseball the way we're playing, it usually takes care of everything even against the best teams which is good. We got to play really, really good teams. NC State and Duke are very, very good teams. Wake [Forest] has been the number-one team in the country the second half of the season and Clemson's the hottest team in the country, and like I said we were in a good place toward the end of that game, we just let it get away from us. You got to play good baseball. Doesn't matter who you're playing in a regional, you got to play good baseball. If you don't, you're not going to play very long."

On what he learned from his team in the ACC Tournament

"I'm not sure I learned any more than I already knew. The game against Wake was probably one of the better games we've played all year. We just played really, really well. Inspiring baseball. Our guys were not intimidated at all. We took it to them and we kind of handled them in that game. And they threw two of their top three starters by the way. We're throwing our whole bullpen. Which is kind of unique. We've been doing it all year. Gage [Ziehl] has been our ace and we've kind of used different guys. [Alejandro] Rosario has started, but he didn't start that game. We threw [Karson] Ligon who's pitched two games minimal in the last two, three months. It's amazing. Our team, what I've learned, not over the weekend, or in the ACC, very resilient. I love the fight in our team. Think about all the games we've come back and won. Think about what we did to Duke here in our weekend series, then again in the ACC tournament. Coming from behind in so many games. Yeah, the team has that never say die attitude which is great, great to have.

On starting pitcher Karson Ligon's outing against Wake Forest and his confidence level of him pitching in the NCAA Tournament

"I'm very confident. Karson is in a good place mentally. It's a tough thing when your arm doesn't feel right. It's tough being a pitcher and it's not coming out the way you want to. You're not feeling right. The most important thing he told me is that he feels really good. He felt really good. He wanted to keep going, but you know there's kind of a process to this. The ball came out of his hand good. He had a lot more movement than he normally would. He hadn't thrown in quite a bit, or in a while. The rotation on his breaking ball was excellent. His change-up was okay, but again, for the first time throwing in that long of a period of time, in a way, I thought he threw really really good. The velocity was a mile an hour or two off which was good. He's only going to get better. So we're excited certainly to have him back...he will go in the regionals."

On just missing on becoming a national seed

"It won't mean anything unless you win the regional. It doesn't mean anything. We were a national seed last year and we didn't get to it. Who knows. With these regionals, no one can predict what will happen. Our job is to take care of business first game and make sure we are ready to play. We obviously want to win the regional and move on. You never know what can happen once you move on. Somebody could get upset and end up coming here. We can get upset and not have to worry about anything. I think it doesn't do us any good to think ahead like that. We've come a long way being a nine-seed. Last year a six national seed now a nine seed and we were very close. Arguably could have gotten into that picture, but if we would have won yesterday probably would have. The sacrifice of putting guys in there and putting them in danger and pitchers throwing is not worth it. So we made that decision not to have guys available. We've got to be ready for this time of the year. Got to make sure guys are healthy and fresh. You take the good with the bad there. But it is what it is. Good baseball and playing the way our team is capable of playing, takes care of everything."

On pitcher Alejandro Rosario coming out of bullpen

"He's done it now a few times. Only a couple times. He did a good job for us in that game against Wake. He kind of bridged that gap so he can get to guys later in the game. Alejandro's got one of those arms, his first catch of the day is 95 miles an hour. It doesn't take him any time to get loose and he can throw back-to-back-to-back. He's just so naturally gifted that he can throw hard at all times where guys can throw once a week and that's it or it takes a long time to get loose. Does not take him very long to get loose. It could be something that helps us. We don't know how it's going to work this weekend. If he starts, comes out of the pen, or does both. We're not sure. That's kind of how the season's been with our pitching staff. It's been a very, very unique situation and one that I'm sure will continue to be that way this weekend."

On the comparison of the mindset of the team from last year to this year

"It's a more veteran team. Last year's team, started mostly sophomores and young guys. It was a very young team. You got a lot of these guys back. [Yohandy] Morales, third-year guy, [Dominic]Pitelli third-year guy, CJ Kayfus, third-year guy, [Zach] Levenson, third-year guy, he's been year two years, but he's a veteran guy. He's one of the captains of our team and he's a very good one along with YoYo, from the hitting side anyways. And on the pitching side, we got a lot of veterans back. It's more experience. I think going through that last year is going to be an advantage for us. Having to go through what we did in the regionals. That was a younger team and hadn't been in that situation before quite like that and I think that's going to help us."

The importance of getting to Omaha for the College World Series