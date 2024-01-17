Miami guards Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar were made available for questions from the media this week ahead of the game versus rival Florida State.





Wooga Poplar on his ankle injury:

"I'm getting better. Just ready to practice, see how I feel.

"With the ankle injury, I really feel like I can't really move as much. But it's good, but being healthy for real, for real.

"I would say I'm 75 [percent healthy]. I mean, it's getting better and better every day, so I can't really complain. It could be worse.

"It's hard because I feel like some days I can go. Some days I can't, but I just trust our athletic trainer Sam to put me in a right position to play a game. Just keep getting treatment every day, working on it."





Nijel Pack on his ankle injury:

"I feel good. Just looking forward to the opportunity. Taking it day in and night out. Just getting treatment every day to make sure I stay feeling good, but at the moment, I feel really good right now."





Pack on the inconsistency with players in and out of the lineup due to injury:

"We got a lot of great guys on this team. Just learning everybody. That's kind of what we use the summer for to learn everybody's strengths and abilities. Being a point guard, it's my responsibility to have a high IQ, know what guys like and what they don't like, and try to make them the best player I can be."





Pack on practicing with an injury:

"I feel like it's really important. Everybody has a routine. Everyone has a schedule. I've looked into a lot of professionals and how they balance themselves between making sure that you work hard to get better, but also rest is really key and really important for your body to stay healthy. It's kind of finding that balance, and everybody has a different balance for sure. I know Wooga works really hard every day. I don't know how he do it. But I guess because I'm the older guy. Just trying that balance for me, and Wooga probably has a different for himself that makes his body feel good. So, everyone has their unique balance between rest and hard work. Finding what's best for you to be able to make you perform well on the court but also feel healthy off the court, it's a really important thing for sure."