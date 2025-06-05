Video: HC Arteaga, and players Ciscar and Cuvet talk ahead Super Regional

Head Coach J.D. Arteaga, pitcher A.J. Ciscar, and infielder Daniel Cuvet were made available for questions from the media on Thursday.

The University of Miami baseball team advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016. It will take on Louisville in a best-of-three series with a trip to Omaha on the line.

The NCAA Louisville Super Regional begins Friday, June 6, with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Game two will be held Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday, June 8, with game time and TV details to be determined.

Miami advanced to the Super Regionals after winning the Hattiesburg Regional, capping off the weekend with a dramatic 5-4 victory over host Southern Miss.

The winner of the Louisville Super Regional will earn a spot in the 2025 NCAA Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics