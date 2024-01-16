Men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga answered questions from the media ahead of a matchup with rival Florida State (7-3, 4-1 ACC).

Miami (12-4, ACC 3-2) is looking to build on its 75-71 road win over Virginia Tech last weekend.





On Forward Matthew Cleveland playing against his former team:

"Well, he practiced very well. He's been playing very well. I spoke to him briefly and just said to him, just play like you have been playing. You don't have to change anything. You don't want to change anything. You don't want to do anything different. I know, especially with the media, sometimes they make certain games bigger than others. It's good for branding, marketing, television, attendance, and stuff. But for a player, if you look at one opponent and say this is a really an important game, you know what you are saying about some other opponent, it's not that important. And you send that message to your players, then you are now really preparing well for the team that's not so good, and you probably overpreparing and hyping the team that is good. So, in my mind, every game is equally important. They are all worth one. And at the end of the 20-game schedule, you figure out who had the best record, and that determines who won the regular season."





On Florida State:

"They are the tallest team in the country. They rely very heavily on turnovers. If they force a lot of turnovers, 16, 18, 20 turnovers, they win. If they don't force that many turnovers, then the opponent has a far better chance of succeeding. And unfortunately, we've turned the ball over way too often in certain games. So the ball handling and our execution on our offensive end will be extremely important whether or not we're going to be successful."





On improving the consistency on the court:

"Wooga Poplar didn't practice yesterday. Nijel Pack didn't practice a few times and Wooga got hurt, he didn't practice. We've been very successful when we've played really well on the court, it's because our players are really functioning as a unit. Sharing the ball, hitting shots, helping each other defensively. That all comes from preparation, and our thought of the day today is the best preparation for tomorrow is to do a great job today. Will we have everybody today, I don't know that yet, I said last week, every day a different guy is out. During practice, okay we're all healthy, and someone gets hurt right in the middle of practice.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics