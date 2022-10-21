Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks to the media ahead of the 2022-23 season. Coach Larranaga shares his thoughts on Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier, Bensley Joseph, Jordan Miller, Christian Watson, Woogba Poplar, Anthony Walker, Harlan Beverly, and Isaiah Wong.

Coach said that Watson may become the best defender on the team and Wong is playing the best basketball he's ever seen him play.

Larranaga was selected to the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame and describes the uptick in recognition.





