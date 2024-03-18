Video: Head Coach Jim Larranaga shares thoughts on transfer portal, roster
Head Coach Jim Larranaga addressed the media Monday afternoon. After reaching the Final Four in the previous year, he answered questions regarding Miami's disappointing 15-17 (ACC 6-14) season.
He also answered questions regarding roster changes and the transfer portal.
