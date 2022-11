Head Coach Jim Larranaga talked about his concern for practice leading up to Tuesday night's 87-61 win over Florida A&M. He shares his thoughts about Norchad Omier's offensive performance scoring 21 points. and Bensley Joseph's play.

Larranaga is concerned with the size of his basketball team, and the passiveness of the team at the start, but is pleased with registering 50 points in the paint and 22 assists.