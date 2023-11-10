Head Coach Jim Larranaga spoke to the media after Miami's 88-72 win over UCF Friday night. He started with an opening statement:

"Sometimes the game just comes down to very simple things. I just told the players or reminded the players of the two things I really don't like. When we're on offense, I don't like turnovers; when we're on defense, I don't like fouls. The game really comes down to those two categories. We got fouled enough times; we went 26-for-30 from the foul line. And we didn't foul; they went 7-for-11. I think that's a major part of the game. Turnovers: we had 18, they had 18, so it was even. Really, 18 is too much for us. A lot of times, we're not forcing that many turnovers, so we got to keep that down. But it's a terrific win. I think Central Florida is going to have a heck of a year. They got a lot of speed and quickness, and scoring ability. Darius Johnson's a terrific point guard. Sellers is a hell of a player. The big guys that are huge, but our guys did a good job from start to finish."

On Wooga Poplar:

"I told you he's an incredible three-point shooter, incredible pull-up jump shooter. Makes his free throws great going to the basket. As long as he stays in control of his own abilities, he's going to have a sensational year."

On the offense playing at a high-level after two games:

"Well if you were observing our practices our major concern is we couldn't defend because the first team was scoring in the 90s and second unit was scoring in the 80s, so we've had great success in scoring the ball in practice, now we are able to see it also in games."