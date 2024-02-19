Video: Head Coach Jim Larranaga updates injury status of Nijel Pack
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from media ahead of home game against No. 9 Duke. The tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM Wednesday.
"What you see in Duke almost year in and year out, they play a young team. They got a lot of young guys. Jared McCain right now is really on a roll. But they've got freshmen and sophomores. When the season begins, they're not the same team as they are in February and March. They are a much better team now than what they were just a few weeks ago. I think their defense is very good. I think their offense is at a very high level. And now that McCain's got a lot of experience under his belt...other than Tyrese Proctor, I know he had a concussion, don't know what his status will be for Wednesday, but when Tyrese Proctor is a hundred percent, and their team is a hundred percent healthy, I think they are very very capable on going on a run and getting to the Final Four."
Larranaga updated the injury status of starting guard Nijel Pack:
"Nijel's status...while I'm on this conference call, our doctors are going to be on a conference call with Nijel and his parents to really look into the future to see what's best for the young man. He's dealt with these injuries all season long. This is not something that has happened within the last week. He was dealing with this back in December. He missed a couple of games, then he came back and played, and now he's missing a couple more games. And last week, in our home game against [North] Carolina and our road game against Clemson, Nijel was just not himself. He tried his best. He gave a great effort, but he was in pain. He's such a great competitor. He wanted to try and help the team as much as he could, but injuries are injuries. You'll have to deal with them. We'll find out, either today or tomorrow, what his status is for the remainder of the season."
