Miami head coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from media ahead of home game against No. 9 Duke. The tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM Wednesday.

"What you see in Duke almost year in and year out, they play a young team. They got a lot of young guys. Jared McCain right now is really on a roll. But they've got freshmen and sophomores. When the season begins, they're not the same team as they are in February and March. They are a much better team now than what they were just a few weeks ago. I think their defense is very good. I think their offense is at a very high level. And now that McCain's got a lot of experience under his belt...other than Tyrese Proctor, I know he had a concussion, don't know what his status will be for Wednesday, but when Tyrese Proctor is a hundred percent, and their team is a hundred percent healthy, I think they are very very capable on going on a run and getting to the Final Four."