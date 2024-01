Head Coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from the media after a 95-82 over 16th-ranked Clemson Wednesday night. Miami improves to 11-2 and registers its first win over a ranked team in the 2023-24 season.

Miami will travel to Winston-Salem on Saturday to take on Wake Forest (10-3). The game is scheduled for a 2:15 tip and will be televised on the CW Network.