Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga was available for questions from the media Monday morning. Miami is preparing for its home game against conference opponent Louisville. The game is scheduled to tip on Wednesday at 7 PM and will be televised on ACC Network.

He updated the injury status of Wooga Poplar, Nijel Pack, and Norchad Omier:

"We want Wooga back. We're hoping he'll be back by Wednesday. We won't know that until Wednesday. We practice in a couple hours; it's now eleven. We practice at one we'll see how he does then."



"They are definitely not 100 percent," Larranaga said of Pack and Omier. "I think Nijel's in the worst shape. He really helped us by playing. Looking back on it now, would we have done the same thing, even with the sprain? Yes, but he's going to need some rest right now.

"Norchad's a different kind of human being. If you hurt a lion, how does he respond? He just gets angry and is more aggressive. I think Norchad will be fine."

On the play of freshman Kyshawn George in Poplar's absence:

"We've been encouraging him, I wouldn't say kick him in the butt, but he's heard my wrath a few times the last couple of weeks because I've been waiting very patiently to take major steps forward. These last games he has, so hopefully, he can keep that up.

"Right now, we have seven guys that I feel very, very confident and comfortable in them rotating with each other because they are all versatile. We have the veteran crew that started most of the games until Nijel got hurt, and now Wooga got hurt. So we have Nijel, Bensley [Joseph], Wooga, Matthew Cleveland, Norchad Omier, Kyshawn George, and AJ Casey. Those seven guys have really earned the right to play as many minutes as they can earn on the floor. We're going to play those seven and rotate them, and then Christian Watson and Michael Nwoko need to be ready because you never know what's going to happen with foul trouble or sickness or injury. Hopefully, those guys can really stay ready as well."

