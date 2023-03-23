Head Coach Mario Cristobal about starts with praising the basketball programs and the baseball program for their recent success.

He mentioned that the offensive line and the tight end groups have stood out to him and shared whether he is looking to add more depth in certain position groups.

Cristobal made a point to mention that there is a significant improvement with the quarterbacks and wide receivers due to the systematic change.

Coach Cristobal shares his thoughts on Francisco Mauigoa, Keontra Smith, and Jalen Rivers.

He named Tyler Van Dyke, Henry Parrish, Jacolby George, Colbie Young, Nyjalik Kelly, Xavier Restrepo, Robby Washington, Nathaniel Joseph, and Rueben Bain as early standout players.

Miami will be back on Greentree on Saturday for the first scrimmage of the spring.