After Saturday's spring game, Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal talked with the media.

Cristobal started with an opening statement:

"First and foremost, shoutout to the alumni, came out so strong, I don't know, approximately close to 300 alumni. Coach [Mark] Richt and his wife Catherine graced us with their presence as well, and Carol Soffer talked about them and the contributions they had made. And then our alumni, I mean Devin Hester, spoke. Andre Johnson spoke very powerfully, and then Michael Irvin took the stage, and it really impacted our players. We need to see that; we need to feel that. We need to have more and more. And then came out today, and even though it's vanilla. Offense versus defense. Since we know plays that we know, it's going to see guys compete and try to win their one-on-ones. And have, you know, some plays that were positive and obviously some that were not as positive, but guys did compete, and we got a lot of plays in a lot to work off of film and go from there and get ready for the off-season."

Cristobal shared what stood out to him during spring football practice (0:52) and his thoughts on quarterback Cam Ward (1:30).

He responded to having the spring game on campus (2:16) and provided his take on the defense (2:55).

Cristobal was also asked about the play of freshman defensive end Marquise Lightfoot (3:33) and shared strategy for utilizing the transfer portal, which opens this week (4:00).

Lastly, the Miami head coach was also asked if freshman tight end Elija Lofton will be used as often at running as seen in the spring game (5:42)