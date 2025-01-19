Published Jan 19, 2025
Video: Highlight throws of Miami commit Dereon Coleman at Battle Miami
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Highlights of Miami commit Dereon Coleman at Battle Miami seven-on-seven tournament.

Coleman led Defcon United to a tournament championship and was awarded the MVP award.

Advertisement

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook