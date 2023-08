The Miami commits helped Chaminade-Madonna earn a 35-14 win over St. Frances. Both teams were nationally ranked in the preseason top ten.

The 2024 five-star Safety Zaquan Patterson (0) had an outstanding game. He registered several tackles, blocked an extra point after St. Frances’s first score, and caused pressure for Chaminade’s first pick-six of the game.

He announced his commitment to Miami at halftime.

Miami’s other five-star featured is Joshisa Trader (1). The receiver nearly completed a pass to fellow five-star to start the game and had four receptions for 27 yards.