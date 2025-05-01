Published May 1, 2025
Video: J.D. Arteaga addresses media ahead of series with No. 13 NC State
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga answered questions from the media Thursday ahead of the Hurricanes' (27-18, 12-9 ACC) three-game series against 13th-ranked NC State (30-13, 15-6 ACC).

The Hurricanes are 12-3 in its last 15 games.

The first pitch of game one is set for 7 p.m. Eastern from Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook