Head Coach J.D. Arteaga talked post-game after a 7-3 loss to No. 4 Florida in game one of the three-game season.

Opening Statement:

"Tough loss at that, we played hard the whole time. We talked about in the past, but just little things, to make little mistakes against a good team, that's going to come back and beat you. From the first inning, that was a big error there, gave him the first run. We had a situation at first and third with one out, we're playing the infield, had the corners in, middle back, looking for a double-play up the middle possibly and if he hit it to he corners, get the guy at the plate. We had exactly what we were looking for; we just didn't make the play. Threw it to the plate, the guy beats the throw. Little double play ball at the end of the ninth inning doesn't seem like a big deal, but the difference is you got Blake Cyr at the plate in the ninth inning as a tying run. It's tougher to pitch with a tying run at the plate, then the tying run on deck so, just little things like that we kinda got to clean up. Just get better at just offensively got to a better job swinging the bat."

On what a win against Florida would do for this team:

"We're looking for two more wins. It's not just winning a game and doing that. I tell the guys think about today, learn what we could have done differently, tomorrow's a brand new day, and we are looking win Saturday, if we win Saturday we're looking to win the series on Sunday. Every day is a new day. We didn't come into this hoping to win one or looking to sweep. We're looking to win Friday night. We didn't now we are looking to win Saturday. That's all it takes that's all it is."