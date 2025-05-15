Published May 15, 2025
Video: J.D. Arteaga talks post-game after 3-2 loss to Notre Dame
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga answered questions from the media post-game after its game one 3-2 loss to Notre Dame.

The Hurricanes (30-22, 14-13 ACC) have lost four straight games and will look to break their losing streak against the Irish (31-19, 13-15 ACC) in game two.

The first pitch of game two is set for 7 p.m. Eastern from Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

