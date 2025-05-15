Video: J.D. Arteaga talks post-game after 3-2 loss to Notre Dame

Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga answered questions from the media post-game after its game one 3-2 loss to Notre Dame.
The Hurricanes (30-22, 14-13 ACC) have lost four straight games and will look to break their losing streak against the Irish (31-19, 13-15 ACC) in game two.
The first pitch of game two is set for 7 p.m. Eastern from Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook